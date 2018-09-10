Did Michael Strahan Risk His Career With This Statement About Colin Kaepernick?

Most recently, former NFL star and Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan gave his take on the movement and shared whether or not he would have followed in its initiator Colin Kaepernick 's footsteps during his days on the field.

The #TakeAKnee movement remains one of the most recognizable social commentaries in recent memory, with several celebrities sharing their thoughts on it.

During a recent appearance on the Ellen Degeneres Show, Strahan stressed that he supports Kaepernick and every NFL player who kneels during the national anthem before games. During his explanation, he also gave a logical explanation of why he has no reason to be offended by Kaepernick's decision.

"My father's in the military — retired major, jumping out of airplanes, doing all that stuff — and I know why [Colin Kaepernick] knelt was not in any disrespect to the military or anybody in the armed services because I have an appreciation for that," he said. "And when my father can look at me and tell me that he's not offended and that he understands, then how could I — who didn't do that service — be offended?"

When Degeneres asked Strahan if he would kneel alongside Kaepernick if he was still an active player, today, he said, after some hesitation, that he would.

"If I was still playing football today, I would be old as dirt, first of all," he said. "But you know, I don't know — I think I would have. I think I would have. I would've had a conversation with my father. I would've had a conversation with my dad, and based on that conversation, I would've had with him, I'm pretty sure I would have."

See his full response to the loaded question in the clip, below: