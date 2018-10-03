Kim Kardashian Believes God Made Her Daughter Chicago 'Look Just Like' Her For This Specific Reason

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
The newest addition to Kim Kardashian-West's family, the reality starlet's 8-month-old daughter, Chicago, bears a striking resemblance to her, and the beauty mogul believes something specific is to credit for their twinning.
During the debut episode of Ashley Graham's new podcast, Pretty Big Deal, Kim explained that she believes God did her a solid when He made her newborn her twin.
"I think I was so nervous to have a surrogate and to have that connection that God was like, 'I'm going to make her look just like you,'" she said, via People.
After dubbing surrogacy "the greatest experience" and "the best thing I ever did," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star added that she has no regrets about having someone else carry her child.
"I'm happy that I was able to carry my first two," she said. "I physically can't do it anymore, or it's too much of a health risk for me. Seeing Kylie [Jenner] and Khloé [Kardashian] with their big bellies... I don't miss it. There was a moment where I said, 'Oh, damn, I wish I was doing this with them.' Like, I wish we had our sister photo shoot all together."
The Pretty Big Deal podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify.
(Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images)
