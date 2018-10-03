Kim Kardashian Believes God Made Her Daughter Chicago 'Look Just Like' Her For This Specific Reason

The newest addition to Kim Kardashian-West 's family, the reality starlet's 8-month-old daughter, Chicago , bears a striking resemblance to her, and the beauty mogul believes something specific is to credit for their twinning.

During the debut episode of Ashley Graham's new podcast, Pretty Big Deal, Kim explained that she believes God did her a solid when He made her newborn her twin.

"I think I was so nervous to have a surrogate and to have that connection that God was like, 'I'm going to make her look just like you,'" she said, via People.