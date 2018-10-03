Kim Kardashian Believes God Made Her Daughter Chicago 'Look Just Like' Her For This Specific Reason

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 30: Kim Kardashian seen out and about in Manhattan on September 30, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images)

Can other mothers relate?

The newest addition to Kim Kardashian-West's family, the reality starlet's 8-month-old daughter, Chicago, bears a striking resemblance to her, and the beauty mogul believes something specific is to credit for their twinning.

During the debut episode of Ashley Graham's new podcast, Pretty Big Deal, Kim explained that she believes God did her a solid when He made her newborn her twin.

"I think I was so nervous to have a surrogate and to have that connection that God was like, 'I'm going to make her look just like you,'" she said, via People

After dubbing surrogacy "the greatest experience" and "the best thing I ever did," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star added that she has no regrets about having someone else carry her child.

"I'm happy that I was able to carry my first two," she said. "I physically can't do it anymore, or it's too much of a health risk for me. Seeing Kylie [Jenner] and Khloé [Kardashian] with their big bellies... I don't miss it. There was a moment where I said, 'Oh, damn, I wish I was doing this with them.' Like, I wish we had our sister photo shoot all together."

The Pretty Big Deal podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify.

