Barsss: Mo'Nique Sends Nicki Minaj And Cardi B A Message In A Language They Will Understand Best

Though some time has passed since Nicki Minaj and Cardi B 's now infamous New York Fashion Week brawl, some public figures are still weighing in on the beef, with the latest being comedy legend Mo'Nique .

During an interview on Power 106's The Cruz Show, Mo'Nique was asked to share her thoughts on the rappers' long-standing war.

In true Mo'Nique fashion, the funny lady busted out in a few bars in honor of the two femcees before going on to call them both "musical geniuses." As she delved into a more serious response, she posed a question that she hopes both ladies would ponder.

"I wanna talk to Nicki Minaj and Cardi B," she said. "What's the top spot? We're buying into [there only being one]. I love Nicki Minaj and I love Cardi B. They are both musical geniuses. They're both amazing... Is Taylor Swift and Jessica Simpson fighting for the top spot?... They're in their own right, doing their own thing."

Expounding on her point a bit more, she added that there is enough opportunities and success to go around for the two ladies and then some.

"There is so much pie out there that everyone can go out and grab a slice and come back for some more," she added. "When it comes to Black talent, when it comes to Mexican, Latina, it could only be one... When it comes to white talent, it's a mass."

