Tiffany Haddish Silences Her Haters With Her Latest Accomplishment

After scoring the highest-grossing comedy film of 2017 with her breakout movie role in Girls Trip , Tiffany Haddish continues to show that she has no plans on slowing down as she recently earned another accolade that's certainly no small feat.

According to Deadline, Haddish and her co-star, Kevin Hart's recently released film Night School scored the biggest opening for a comedy movie in 2018, thus far, grossing a total of $28 million in its opening weekend.

Universal domestic distribution boss Jim Orr sang the comedy duo's praises in a statement posted to their website, celebrating their major accomplishment.

"Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish are two of the biggest names in comedy, and they make an unstoppable duo in this film," he said. "Their chemistry and comedic timing pop off the screen. They have an immensely dedicated and broad fan base that turned out in droves, giving Universal its second straight No. 1 opening and the largest comedy debut of the year."

While the film didn't prove to be a hit among critics, the general public seemed to enjoy the project as shown in the numbers.

Congratulations to the two on their latest No. 1 feat.