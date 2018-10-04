Self Care: Damon Wayans Shares The Very Real Reason He Is Quitting 'Lethal Weapon'

Damon Wayans has made an executive decision to walk away from his hugely successful Fox series, Lethal Weapon , to practice self-care.

In an interview with Eurweb, the actor abruptly and unexpectedly announced that he plans on quitting the show towards the end of this season's filming schedule.

In his explanation, the comedic actor claimed the grueling shooting schedule has become too demanding for him as he is "a 58-year-old diabetic working 16-hour days."

With reports surfacing that his daughter and mother recently underwent surgery, he mentioned that he was not able to be there for them due to his demanding work schedule — an aspect of his life he believes needs to be alleviated.

"It's hard for me to play this loving, supportive father, husband, friend on TV, and be the guy in life that is telling everyone, 'I can't. I have to work,'" he said. "You have to look yourself in the eye and go, 'Who are you?' It can't be all about work. I'm from a big family, a loving family. I haven't seen them. All the family gatherings, I'm too tired or I can't because it conflicts with work."

After mentioning that he's missed recitals and graduations, he added, "To me, it's just not worth it. There is a better way to live life."

As for how him quitting the show could affect its cast and crew, he added, "I really don't know what they're planning but that's what I'm plannin'."

Watch him make the announcement in the clip, below: