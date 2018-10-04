Securing That Bag: Eddie Murphy Will Only Marry His Fiancée Under This Specific Condition

Now that the pleasantries are out of the way, the actor reportedly will only agree to walk down the aisle with his new lady if she fulfills this one request.

Comedy legend Eddie Murphy recently popped the question to his now-fiancée, Paige Butcher , who accepted his proposal.

According to Radar Online, Murphy is refusing to marry the model and the mother of his 10th child unless she signs a "coffin-tight" prenuptial agreement.

"He loves Paige and has been devoted to her for years, but make no mistake, they're not walking down the aisle without a prenup," an insider close to the actor told the site. "This isn't Eddie's first time at the marriage rodeo."

The source went on to add that Murphy's ex-wife, Nicole, "took him for millions" in their high-profile divorce, and, in an attempt to prevent this from potentially happening again, he's taking extra precautions.

"This time, he's choosing to protect his financial empire over love," the insider said.

It is reported that following the 2005 divorce, Nicole walked away with $15 million.