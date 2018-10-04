Kim Kardashian's Insurance Company Is Suing Bodyguard Over Paris Robbery

This past Wednesday (October 3) marked two years since Kim Kardashian was infamously robbed at gunpoint in Paris. Her bodyguard, who was protecting her sisters while they enjoyed a night out at a nightclub, is now being sued by the reality star's insurance company.

According to TMZ, the security guard in question, Pascal Duvier, and ProtectSecurity (the company he works for), are being sued for a whopping $6.1 million by AIG, the company that paid the reality starlet $6.1. million for her stolen jewels.

The lawsuit placed most of the blame of the violent robbery on Duvier, claiming there were security breaches at the hotel that he failed to correct.

The company further claims that Duvier did not highlight numerous problems that should have been addressed, including an insecure front gate to the establishment and a malfunctioning intercom system.

The suit further blasts the concierge for failing to conduct any security training. However, neither he nor the hotel, itself, are being sued.

It should be noted, though, that Kardashian, herself, is not suing her ex-bodyguard.

This all dates back to the October 3, 2016, incident which saw gunmen posing as police officers gag and tie up the beauty mogul. She was left in her bathtub as they escaped with her jewelry, which included a massive diamond ring.

At least 17 people have been arrested in connection to the highly publicized heist.

Shortly after the incident, Duvier was released from his position as Kardashian's security detail.