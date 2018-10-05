Prayers Up: Dr. Danielle Spencer, Mostly Known As 'Dee' From 'What's Happening,' Underwent Emergency Surgery

Former child star, Dr. Danielle Spencer , known for her role as "Dee" in the '70s sitcom What's Happening!! , recently shared that she underwent an emergency procedure to save her life.

According to several online reports, Dr. Spencer is now in a serious medical crisis and needs the help of her fans to make it through a tough spot.

This all dates back to more than 42 years ago when former actress was involved in a car accident that left her father dead and her in a three-week coma. As time passed, she healed and overcame her injuries, going on to become a veterinarian and even, more impressively, beat cancer.

Most recently, exactly 42 years to the anniversary of the initial accident on September 7, Dr. Spencer suffered a severe aneurysm, causing her to undergo emergency brain surgery.

Her friend took to Twitter, recently, to share the happenings with her fans and ask for donations: