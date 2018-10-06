Heartbreaking: 'The Hate U Give' Screenwriter Dies Just One Day Before The Film Is Released

The screenwriter of the upcoming film 'The Hate U Give' , Audrey Wells , has reportedly died after her lengthy battle with cancer at the age of 58.

Her most recent movie, 'The Hate U Give' starring actress Amandla Stenberg is an adaption of the novel written by Angie Thomas that follows a high school girl named Starr, who witnesses a police officer shoot her best friend and fights to have his story heard.

Best known as the writer for screenplays and movies including 'Shall We Dance?' starring Jennifer Lopez and 'The Game Plan' starring Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson , Audrey has made her mark in the entertainment industry.

Sadly, the 58-year-old didn’t get to see her final work because she passed away just a day before it’s release.

Author, Angie Thomas took to Twitter to share her condolences. "A joy to work with Audrey, and I'm forever grateful for what she gave us with The Hate U Give adaptation. She will truly be missed."

Husband, Brian Wells, shared this statement released on his behalf by her agency UTA.

“Over the last five and a half years, Audrey fought valiantly against her illness and she died surrounded by love,” Brian said in the statement obtained by multiple outlets. “Even during her fight, she never stopped living, working or traveling, and she never lost her joy, wonder, and optimism. She was, simply, the most incredible wife and partner imaginable, and she knew always that she was loved by Tatiana, me and the friends who were her chosen family.”

“She said just recently, ‘We’re so lucky, honey. We got to live a love story. Who gets to do that?’ We will carry her forward with us forever—as a mother, as a wife, as an artist and creator, and as a friend. She was irreplaceable.”

Our deepest sympathy goes out to her family.