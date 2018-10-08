Congratulations! 'Real Housewives Of Atlanta' Star Eva Marcille Ties The Knot

Congratulations are in order for Eva Marcille and her now-husband Michael Sterling as the two officially tied the knot this past Sunday, October 7, in Atlanta.

According to Us Weekly, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star and the lawyer said, "I do" before some of their family members and close friends, including a few of Marcille's co-stars Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams.

The America's Next Top Model winner announced their engagement on Christmas Day back in 2017, after dating Sterling for a year.

"I said yes!!!" she captioned a selfie on Instagram where she showed off her stunning engagement ring.

While the reality starlet is now a cast member on the Atlanta spin-off of the Real Housewives franchise, she once told Essence that the city holds a special place in her heart, and it involves the love of her life.

"We met in Atlanta and fell in love in Atlanta," she said. "My fiancé is from Beaumont, Texas, and I'm from Los Angeles so I think it only appropriate for us to actually get married... where we met."

Congratulations, again, to the happy couple!