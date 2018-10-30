Epic News: Ava DuVernay Announces Plans For Prince Documentary

Prince 's life story is going to be brought to life and made available for everyone to watch in the comfort of their own homes, thanks to the efforts of filmmaker Ava DuVernay .

Both DuVernay and Deadline confirmed that the revered producer and director has received approval from the late music legend's estate to put together a new documentary about his life that will air on Netflix.

"Prince was a genius and a joy and a jolt to the senses," she said in relation to the news. "The only way I know how to make this film is with love. And with great care. I'm honored to do so and grateful for the opportunity entrusted to me by the estate."