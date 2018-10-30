Judge Reaches Decision In Gloria Govan Felony Child Endangerment Case With Matt Barnes

Following her September arrest for allegedly going into a heated rage directed at her ex-husband Matt Barnes at their twin boys' school, Gloria Govan 's fate has now been determined by a judge.

Following the incident, which saw Govan allegedly block Barnes and their sons with her car, the NBA star got a restraining order against the former Basketball Wives cast member. Furthermore, she was forced to stay at least 100 yards away from him and their boys.

According to theJasmineBRAND.com, during a recent court hearing, Govan denied that she drove recklessly to block Barnes from picking up their sons from school. As the L.A. County D.A. was not able to find sufficient evidence to backup the athlete's claims, the charges filed against Govan were dropped.

On a more positive note, after several months of duking it out in court, the exes are reportedly close to making a final decision in regards to the custody of their twin boys.