Wait, What?! Tyler Perry Reveals He’s Planning To Kill Off Madea

In 2019, exactly 20 years after Madea made her debut in Perry's stage play, the director revealed that he's putting the no nonsense character to rest.

Tyler Perry is preparing to say goodbye to one of his most popular characters.

Perry revealed his plans kill off his iconic character during an appearance on Bevy Smith's Sirius XM show Bevelations. "I'm happy to kill that old b***h, I'm tired, man. I just don't want to be her age, playing her," he explained.

While the news came as a surprise for many fans, Perry revealed that he finished shooting the final Madea film two years ago.

Perry plans to do a farewell stage tour as he gears up for Madea's final appearance in the upcoming film A Madea Family Funeral.

Perry's Madea franchise has reportedly garnered more than $500 million over the course of 10 film installments.

Madea made her big debut in Tyler Perry's 1999 stage play I Can Do Bad All By Myself. Based on Perry's mother and Eddie Murphy's performance in Nutty Professor II: The Klumps, Madea became known for her lengthy list of criminal offenses and her non nonsense attitude.

Watch Tyler Perry announce his plans for Madea below: