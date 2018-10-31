Heartbreaking: The Cause Of Pregnant Reality Star Lyric McHenry's Death Has Been Revealed

The cause of reality TV star Lyric McHenry 's death has now reportedly been revealed, three months after her body was found, unresponsive, on a New York City sidewalk.

According to an affidavit obtained by E! News, McHenry, 26, who was reportedly 20 weeks pregnant at the time of her death, died of a combination of alcohol, cocaine and heroin.

Back on August 14, police reported that she was found "unconscious and unresponsive" on a sidewalk in the Bronx, and was pronounced dead shortly after being taken to the hospital.

Alexis Mejia-Ramirez, 29, was arrested on October 15 in connection to her death as he is believed to have moved her body, with the help of two other men, and hiding it at a Bronx overpass, hours before she died. He now faces charges of concealment of a human corpse and tampering with physical evidence.

Mejia-Ramirez was released on bail on Saturday and is set to appear in court on Wednesday.