Heartbreaking: The Cause Of Pregnant Reality Star Lyric McHenry's Death Has Been Revealed

A man was charged with hiding her body.

Published 1 week ago

The cause of reality TV star Lyric McHenry's death has now reportedly been revealed, three months after her body was found, unresponsive, on a New York City sidewalk.

According to an affidavit obtained by E! News, McHenry, 26, who was reportedly 20 weeks pregnant at the time of her death, died of a combination of alcohol, cocaine and heroin.

Back on August 14, police reported that she was found "unconscious and unresponsive" on a sidewalk in the Bronx, and was pronounced dead shortly after being taken to the hospital.

Alexis Mejia-Ramirez, 29, was arrested on October 15 in connection to her death as he is believed to have moved her body, with the help of two other men, and hiding it at a Bronx overpass, hours before she died. He now faces charges of concealment of a human corpse and tampering with physical evidence. 

Mejia-Ramirez was released on bail on Saturday and is set to appear in court on Wednesday.

Written by Moriba Cummings

(Photo: Instagram @lyric_leigh)

