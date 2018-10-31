Tammy Rivera And Waka Flocka Are Headed Back To Reality TV To Save Their Marriage

Love & Hip Hop couple Waka Flocka Flame and Tammy Rivera are reportedly taking to another reality series in hopes that it can help restore their marriage.

According to theJasmineBRAND.com, the couple, which, as seen throughout their stints on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, has had its fair share of relationship setbacks, has joined the upcoming season of Marriage Bootcamp.

The site reports that the WEtv series is "doing a Love & Hip Hop edition," with Rivera and Waka set to be joined by the likes of Soulja Boy and Nia Riley; Lil' Mo and her husband Karl Dargan; and Jessica Dime and her fiancé Shawne Williams.

It is further reported that this season of the series, which is a spin-off of Bridezillas, is set to include couples who are married, in relationships and have broken up. Production for the season has reportedly already begun.

Will you be watching?