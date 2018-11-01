The Sweetest Shade: See How Mo'Nique Responded To A Troll Who Called Her 'Fat And Sloppy'

Mo'Nique has, throughout the years, served as a source of inspiration for those going through their respective weight-loss journeys, and the comedian credits her success to one simple source: dance. While those who are familiar with the actress' love of the art form can co-sign this to be true, some trolls still seem unsatisfied with the simple remedy and took to her Instagram account to spew hate.

Recently, the Precious star shared a video to the social media platform showing her performing a rigorous dance aerobics routine. In its caption, she debunked rumors that her significant weight loss was a result of gastric bypass surgery, writing, "Baby this is all the SURGERY I've ever done. DANCE SURGERY." Take a look, below:

Her comment caught the attention of one Instagram troll who took to the comments section below the post to attack the comic's physical appearance. "I told yaw she was still fat & sloppy Richard Simmons please help this sexy pig," Instagram used @scottiecrakks wrote. Clearly unphased by the hater's unnecessary jab, Mo'Nique clapped back in the classiest and calmest way possible. "@scottiecrakks Thank you for always showing up," she wrote. "Now can we please LOVE ON OUR brother. We can tell your PAIN IS REAL BABY. We love you 2 life." Did anyone else read that in the Blackbird star's iconic voice? Legendary. Take a look at the exchange, below:

Another win for Mo'Nique!

Written by Moriba Cummings