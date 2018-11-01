SMDH: Blac Chyna Avoids Taking Responsibility For Felony Car Crash By Blaming Her Friend

According to court docs obtained by The Blast, Chyna's reps reportedly asked for the model to be cleared from a lawsuit accusing her of giving her former friend Paige Addison the keys to her BMW that was eventually involved in a felony hit and run in 2015.

Per the court docs, Addison admitted to not being giving permission to use Chyna's keys on the night of the accident, but they were easily accessible because she and Chyna lived together.

The vixen denied giving Addison permission to drive her car on any occasion, except one time she was too tired to drive. Chyna's former friend reportedly grabbed her keys from the drawer they were placed in without her knowing.

The former reality star also claimed that she was not present when Addison took her keys and feels as though she should be dismissed from the lawsuit and not held responsible for the damages caused by the accident.