Watch Toya Wright Attempt To Pound Some Sense Into T.I.'s Cheating Head

In a recent episode from their reality series, T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle , Tiny's best friend, Toya Wright , took it upon herself to speak with Tip about his shortcomings and offer some tips on how he can make amends with his wife, in the future.

T.I. and his wife, Tiny, have had a public and long-standing dysfunctional marriage throughout recent years, with the rapper owning up to being unfaithful throughout their marriage.

In the clip, Toya sits down with T.I. and attempts to teach him the most effective ways to communicate in his marriage.

After Tip shared that he believes both he and Tiny have "done dirty" in the relationship, he expressed that, in his eyes, all of the blame is being placed on him.

"None of us are perfect," Toya said in response. "But at the same time, we have to learn to move a little different because we need to have respect for our families."

After sharing her sensible comment, she went on to drop a few more gems, explaining that he needs to soften up a bit when communicating within his marriage.

"Women like that sometimes," she said. "Especially when you're in trouble."

Watch Toya give Tip some sound relationship advice in the video, below: