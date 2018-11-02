Old Wounds: Brandi Boyd's IG Post Ignites Beef With Princess Love

Princess Love and Brandi Boyd are currently at odds, as detailed by a recent social media spat. The apparent cause: a photo Boyd posted to her Instagram account of Love's daughter with husband Ray J .

The disagreement between the two was initiated when Boyd posted a photo of Melody Norwood, captioned, "All I KNOW IS THE YOUTH IS OUR FUTURE."

The shady part was introduced, though, when she tagged Ray J, Max Lux, and Ray's mother, Sonja Norwood, but excluded Princess.

In response to the post, Love took to social media platform, herself, demanding that Boyd remove the post.

"WE ARE NOT FRIENDS AND WE NEVER EVEN SPOKE OUTSIDE LOVE & HIP HOP WHICH IS WHY I TOOK YOU OUT OF MY WEDDING AND REPLACED YOU WITH LYRICA," she wrote. "I DON'T F**K WITH YOU BECAUSE YOU'RE A FRAUD."

She ended her post demanding that Boyd never post her child on her page "ever."

Upon seeing the new mother's words, Boyd returned to IG to claim her video was "very positive" and was never intended on being a jab towards her, in any way.

Take a look at the spirited exchange, below: