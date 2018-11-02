Reginae Carter Goes Ballistic On Trolls Coming For Her ‘Creep’ Boyfriend

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 04: Rapper YFN Lucci and Reginae Carter attend T.I.'s "Dime Trap" Private Album Release Party at The Trap Museum on October 4, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

"Y'all love bringing up somebody else man."

Published 5 days ago

Reginae Carter has made it crystal clear: don't come for her man.

The reality starlet recently exchanged words with a few social media trolls after they threw shade at her boyfriend, YFN Lucci.

Earlier this week, the 19-year-old took to Instagram sharing plans of how she's going to celebrate her 20th birthday. "It’s my birthday month 🤗 We turning up all month 😏🤷🏾‍♀️ #Naetakes20 #youngandgettingit #issalottaoldheadsmad #butwegoneholdthatdown," she wrote.

While her celebratory post was upbeat and fun, haters quickly slid in her comments with shade for the reality star. One commenter chimed in, "Can she hurry up and take 21 a legal age!! all f*cking ready," to which Reginae replied, "why you tryna grow me up! I’m good with 20 poohhh."

Another troll unleashed some hate writing, "So you can be with Lucci without him looking like a creep." The former Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta star quipped, "lol yall love bringing up somebody else man. Where yours?"

Social media isn't the only place where Reginae Carter's catching flack over her relationship with the 27-year-old rapper. Her mom, Toya Wright, recently made it clear that she doesn't approve of their relationship either.

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

