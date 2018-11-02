Here’s The Heartbreaking Letter NeNe Leakes’ Husband Wrote Her Before His Life-Threatening Surgery

The upcoming season of Bravo's Real Housewives of Atlanta will follow the couple as they deal with his life-threatening diagnosis.

In a first look at RHOA's season 11 premiere, Gregg recounted the moments where he learned that he'd need surgery, and what he did in preparation for it.

Leakes, who didn't confirm the specific type of cancer he'd been diagnosed with, said, "I guess the scariest part about all of this is when we got to the hospital and the doctor saying that we need to do surgery on you tonight or you ain’t going to make it. And so I went over and prayed to God and I told Him, ‘If it’s time, let’s go. I don’t fear death, I don’t want to go. If my work here is finished here, take care of them, let’s go.’"

Due to the severity of the surgery, Gregg Leakes revealed that he'd penned a heartfelt letter for his wife in the event that it wasn't successful. "I wrote a note to my doctor and I told him to give it to you if I didn’t come out…Writing that note was the hardest thing I ever did in my life," he recounted.

"You never know what’s in you until you at that door... I never thought I had it in me to fight cancer. Now, I want to beat cancer’s a**,” Leakes added.

Praising his wife for her dedication, he said, "You have been my light. I couldn’t do this without you. I couldn’t. I wouldn’t even try. So I want to thank you, baby."

Back in June, the couple announced that Gregg had been recently diagnosed with cancer. Since then, they revealed he successfully underwent surgery, and has adopted a vegan diet.

Take a look at the heartbreaking moment below: