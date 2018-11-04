Angela Simmons Speaks Out On The Tragic Killing Of Her Ex-Fiancé And Son's Father

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: Sutton Johnson (L) and Angela Simmons attend the Slime Season Little Giant's Flagship Store Opening on September 23, 2017 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Sutton Tennyson was reportedly killed in his own home.

Published 3 days ago

As we reported earlier, Angela Simmons' ex and the father of her child, Sutton Tennyson, was killed today in his own home. Simmons has now spoken out about the tragedy.

She wrote on Instagram, "Thank you for leaving behind my greatest gift . I’m hurting . I’m numb. Thank you for the out pouring of love everyone . I cant believe I’m even saying Rest In Peace Sutton . I promise to hold SJ down in every way I promise." 

See the post below:

Angela Simmons said they split in January of this year on Instagram. They share a son together, Sutton Joseph.

Our condolences go out to the friends and family of Sutton Tennyson. Rest in peace.

Written by Renee Samuel

(Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

