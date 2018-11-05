Get Him, Girl! Tiffany Haddish Sang This Song To Get In A Man’s Pants

Most interestingly, as expected, Tiffany Haddish revealed that she once sang this love ballad to get a man into bed, and she managed to give us a demonstration, in the process.

The cast of Tyler Perry 's most recently released film, Nobody's Fool , is currently on the promo trail, and while speaking with us, they shared to what lengths they've gone to express their love to someone.

The comedian revealed that while she hasn't sung a song to a former lover with the intention of winning them back, she did do so "to get their clothes off."

Her song of choice: Mariah Carey's "Vision of Love."

In true Tiffany Haddish fashion, after sharing that she used MiMi's iconic ballad as a means to spit game, she broke out into song, delivering her own rendition of the hit, with Perry serving as her duet partner.

The rest of the cast didn't share in Haddish's experience with Tika Sumpter revealing that, while she's never broken out into song for a lover, she's taken a different approach.

"I think I've created a mixtape for somebody," she said. "That was my form of, like, you know, love."

When asked the same question, Amber Riley and Whoopi Goldberg both gave a collectively resounding "no."

"If there's not a check involved, I'm pretty much not gonna do it," Riley hilariously added.

Watch the cast sound off in the video, above.