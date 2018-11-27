Heartbreaking: Tamera Mowry-Housley Returns To 'The Real' Following Niece's Murder, Has A New Mission

Tamera Mowry-Housley recently made an emotional return to The Real after taking a few days away from the show due to her niece Alaina Housley's murder. After reassuring her co-hosts that she's OK, the actress shared that she has a specific mission that was inspired by her niece's killing at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, California.

During her return to the daytime talk show on Monday morning, Mowry-Housley shared that her late niece's family started the Alaina's Voice Foundation, which aims to encourage Americans to appreciate their loved ones and urge the media not to give mass shooters a platform to be celebrated. "Our family's been through a lot, but the interesting thing about grief is that you've got to find the balance of moving forward and grieving at the same time," she said, tearfully. "It's just been a little over two weeks... She would want me to be here, and she would want me, sweet Alaina, to move forward... But she would want me to move forward and to use her voice as a catalyst for change, and that's why I am here, today."

Today in #GirlChatLive: Our girl Tamera is back, and she remembers and honors her beautiful niece Alaina Housley. pic.twitter.com/HeFEn92Bv4 — The Real (@TheRealDaytime) November 26, 2018

Mowry-Housley went on to add that, though the country certainly needs to lessen gun violence, that change should be facilitated internally. "It's obvious that we need change when it comes to gun violence," she added. "I don't care if I have to knock on the doors of the White House to do it... But also, I believe that it starts from within. Our country — and it's sad to say this, but you have to be living underneath a rock to not believe these words — our country is sick. It's diseased. If it needs healing, it needs healing from within. We are so divided." Watch her emotional plea, below:

Today in #GirlChatLive: Tamera talks about how this country is divided, and needs to be healed. pic.twitter.com/yr83cENiNq — The Real (@TheRealDaytime) November 26, 2018

We send our condolences to the Housleys and the several other families who have been directly affected by this tragedy.

Written by Moriba Cummings