Threat Or Wisdom? Toya Wright Said These Five Words When Meeting Reginae’s Man YFN Lucci For The First Time

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 22: Anita Johnson-Andrews, Antonia Wright, YFN Lucci and Reginae Carter attend the Back 2 School Field Day at Grant Park Recreation Center on August 22, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Threat Or Wisdom? Toya Wright Said These Five Words When Meeting Reginae’s Man YFN Lucci For The First Time

She was in peak mom mode.

Published 1 week ago

It's no secret that Toya Wright isn't the biggest fan of her daughter Reginae Carter's rapper boyfriend, YFN Lucci, or, rather, the idea of him, so when a clip of their initial meeting hit the internet, there was a clear expectation of what one could be expected to occur.

In fact, during the private moment, the mother of two shared five hefty words that are sure to stick with the rapper for quite some time.

In a clip from VH1's T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, the two finally met for the first time at a charity event hosted by the rapper.

After schooling her mother on the correct pronunciation of his name, Toya went outside of the arena, where the event was being held, to have a private conversation with Lucci and Reginae.

After the two shared an introductory hug and exchanged hellos, Toya told the rapper, "Take care of my baby."

"I didn't come here to grill you or none of that," she reassured him. "I dealt with a rapper, so I know how that s**t go. Take care of that. It's precious, Lucci."

It seems as it's all love between the two.

Take a look at the clip, below:

Written by Moriba Cummings

(Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs