Threat Or Wisdom? Toya Wright Said These Five Words When Meeting Reginae’s Man YFN Lucci For The First Time

In fact, during the private moment, the mother of two shared five hefty words that are sure to stick with the rapper for quite some time.

It's no secret that Toya Wright isn't the biggest fan of her daughter Reginae Carter 's rapper boyfriend, YFN Lucci, or, rather, the idea of him, so when a clip of their initial meeting hit the internet, there was a clear expectation of what one could be expected to occur.

In a clip from VH1's T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, the two finally met for the first time at a charity event hosted by the rapper.

After schooling her mother on the correct pronunciation of his name, Toya went outside of the arena, where the event was being held, to have a private conversation with Lucci and Reginae.

After the two shared an introductory hug and exchanged hellos, Toya told the rapper, "Take care of my baby."

"I didn't come here to grill you or none of that," she reassured him. "I dealt with a rapper, so I know how that s**t go. Take care of that. It's precious, Lucci."

It seems as it's all love between the two.

Take a look at the clip, below: