Wait, What? Mel B Bizarrely Admits She Saved A Body Part In A Jar As A Tribute To Her Ex-Husband

Strangely enough, though, she's kept this said memory close to her in an immensely strange way.

Mel B 's divorce from her now ex-husband Stephen Belafonte was so traumatic that, almost immediately after making the decision to end their marriage, the Spice Girl asked a friend to help her get rid of a semi-permanent memory of him.

According to Digital Spy, the Loose Women panelist shared that she surgically removed the skin upon which she tattooed a tribute to her former love, Belafonte. The now extracted ink, which sinisterly read, "Stephen until death do us part, you own my heart," was removed along with the chunk of skin it was attached to.

The odd part: she actually keeps it in a jar, stored away in her wardrobe.

"It sounds horrific when you say it like that," she said. "What I went through was so horrific and this one particular tattoo that my ex forced me to have... I convinced a good friend of mine, a doctor — 'Can you just cut it off my body?' I wanted him removed from my body."

She further explained that this was her method of purging herself of the horrific memories her ex forced upon her throughout the course of their marriage.

"It's like a rape victim," she continued. "The first thing you want to do is get in the bath and scrub every part of your body to get that person off you, so in essence, that was kind of what I did with some of the surgeries that I had... I didn't want to have any remnant of him on me."

While Mel B is now officially divorced from Belafonte, during the proceedings to get to that stage, he denied her accusations that he drugged, physically abused her, and forced her to partake in threesomes.