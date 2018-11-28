Prayers Up: Alexx Banks Of OWN's 'Ready To Love’ Has Been Hospitalized With Life-Threatening Brain Flu

Kirk posted an image of her cast mate hooked up to various machines in a hospital bed where she wrote, "Please pray for Alexx Banks, Ready to Love, and provide a donation if you can go gofundme. He has been fighting a brain flu and needs all the support he can get it #readytolove #chocolaticity."

Providing more details about Banks' condition Kirk added, "I want to encourage everyone to be your own advocate when it comes to your health. He was sent home 3 times and they knew he wasn’t getting better. And if you don’t have health insurance, get it. So many people are turned away because of this so it is extremely important that you are covered."

The Ready to Love star later deleted her original post and shared something that showcased Banks in a more positive light, "In effort to capture this brother in a way I think he would want to be shared with everyone, I think this post is what he would want…. Please pray for Alexx Blanks, from Ready to Love, and provide a donation if you can at gofundme. He has been fighting a brain flu and needs all the support he can get #readytolove #chocolaticity #prayersforalexx @chocolaticity www.gofundme.com/Alexx-lives

