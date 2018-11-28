Prayers Up: Alexx Banks Of OWN's 'Ready To Love’ Has Been Hospitalized With Life-Threatening Brain Flu

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
OWN Network reality star Alexx Banks has recently fallen ill.
His Ready to Love co-star, Tiffany Kirk, took to social media sharing the severity of his battle with the brain flu.
Kirk posted an image of her cast mate hooked up to various machines in a hospital bed where she wrote, "Please pray for Alexx Banks, Ready to Love, and provide a donation if you can go gofundme. He has been fighting a brain flu and needs all the support he can get it #readytolove #chocolaticity."
Providing more details about Banks' condition Kirk added, "I want to encourage everyone to be your own advocate when it comes to your health. He was sent home 3 times and they knew he wasn’t getting better. And if you don’t have health insurance, get it. So many people are turned away because of this so it is extremely important that you are covered."
The Ready to Love star later deleted her original post and shared something that showcased Banks in a more positive light, "In effort to capture this brother in a way I think he would want to be shared with everyone, I think this post is what he would want…. Please pray for Alexx Blanks, from Ready to Love, and provide a donation if you can at gofundme. He has been fighting a brain flu and needs all the support he can get #readytolove #chocolaticity #prayersforalexx @chocolaticity www.gofundme.com/Alexx-lives
Days before being hospitalized, Alexx Banks revealed that he'd recently been under the weather. "Flu ain’t no joke. Pray for a brother. Been out of commission since Friday... fever on 100 plus #flu #sick #down #headache #feelingbetter #riseup #thanksgiving was finna be real rough," he wrote in an Instagram post.
Banks' brother took to social media sharing a Go Fund Me created to help assist with medical costs related to his hospitalization.
I am @tableofflavor . My brother needs your help! #gofundme #help #savehislife #butgod #wakeup #live #rise #love #readytolove #share #flu #influencer #chocolaticity My baby brother means the world to us. We refuse to let the devil and any negativity win... https://www.gofundme.com/alexx-lives
We're wishing Alexx Banks a speedy recovery.
Photo by Instagram/chocolaticity
