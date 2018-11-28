Reginae Carter’s 20th Birthday Party Was A Twerk-a-Thon That Would Make Toya And Weezy Blush

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 04: Reginae Carter attends the "Dime Trap" Album Release Event at The Trap Museum on October 4, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Reginae Carter’s 20th Birthday Party Was A Twerk-a-Thon That Would Make Toya And Weezy Blush

The young scion is living it up.

Published 1 week ago

Reginae Carter is gearing up to celebrate her 20th birthday on November 29, and it appears that the television personality is getting a head start on the turn up as she wasted no time showing out for the 'Gram.

In a video seemingly posted to one of her friends' Instagram Stories, the daughter of Lil' Wayne and Toya Wright could be seen living her best life, twerking to some New Orleans bounce music on a couch.

Watch her in action, below:

Happy birthday, in advance, Reginae.

Written by John Justice

(Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs