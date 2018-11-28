Reginae Carter’s 20th Birthday Party Was A Twerk-a-Thon That Would Make Toya And Weezy Blush

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
Reginae Carter is gearing up to celebrate her 20th birthday on November 29, and it appears that the television personality is getting a head start on the turn up as she wasted no time showing out for the 'Gram.
In a video seemingly posted to one of her friends' Instagram Stories, the daughter of Lil' Wayne and Toya Wright could be seen living her best life, twerking to some New Orleans bounce music on a couch.
Watch her in action, below:
Happy birthday, in advance, Reginae.
(Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
