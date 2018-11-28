Will Smith Is Near Tears Talking About ‘Struggles’ With His Eldest Son, Trey

Will Smith appears to have quite the ideal relationship with all of his children, but the actor recently took to social media to share with his followers that, in fact, his bond with his eldest child became immensely strained, at one crucial point in their lives.

Will recently took to Instagram where he revealed that his eldest, Trey Smith, 26, whom the world was first introduced to in the music video for his song "Just the Two Of Us," once felt "betrayed and abandoned" after his parents' divorce. Trey was a product of the actor's first marriage with Sheree Fletcher.

In his emotional explanation that saw him on the edge of tears, he shared that while their relationship has now reached "best friend" territory, it hasn't always been that way.

"It has not always been like this between Trey & I," he captioned the video. "We STRUGGLED FOR YEARS after my Divorce from his Mother. He felt betrayed & abandoned. It is a Wild Blessing to recover & restore a Loving Relationship with My Beautiful Son! @treysmith0011."

Watch his heartfelt explanation, below: