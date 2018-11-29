Yikes: Michelle Williams Almost Told Tina Lawson This Lie About Her White Fiancé That Many Were Already Thinking

During a recent stop at Radio One , in promotion of the series, the two shared a few more details about their occasionally rocky relationship, with Williams hilariously mentioning that she almost told a pretty hefty fib to her former bandmate Beyoncé 's mother regarding her new man.

Michelle Williams and her fiancé, Chad Johnson , are becoming more and more candid about their romance in their OWN reality series, Chad Loves Michelle .

In the clip, the "Say Yes" crooner shared that she initially agreed with fans who, at first, thought Johnson was Black. She would eventually come to find out that he is actually Caucasian.

Here's where Queen Bey's mom, Tina Lawson, comes into play: Williams, prior to learning about Johnson more in-depth, was gearing up to tell her that he was Creole, like she is.

"It's astounding to me that people are so opinionated about something they don't know anything about," Johnson said. "People are so lit up about a Black woman and a white man..."

As he was finishing his comment, a producer interjected, "I always thought you were light-skinned...," with Williams then admitting, "I'ma be honest too. When I first met him, I was like, 'Oooooh, he Creole!' And he was like, 'No, ma'am.' And I was like, 'Aww man, I thought it was gonna be exciting when I went and told Miss Tina that you're Creole 'cause she's Creole.'"

Watch the hilarious exchange and see the couple delve more into how their relationship began, below: