Petty Or Nah? Ray J Blames His Cast Mates For Delayed ‘Love & Hip Hop' Album

Fans anxiously awaiting the release of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood album may have to wait just a little bit longer.

Ray took to IG writing, "#lhhhollywood the Album got pushed back like a bad hairline! #MaybeNextTime."

Getting down to the truth behind the delays, he added, "“Love and Hip Hop album is not coming out for a while… [I] couldn’t get the cast-members on the same page. Couldn’t get the business done right… I was thinking about it as a compilation and everybody just kind of shined with the singles that’s already out… I guess everybody else had a different idea so we back to the drawing board."

Despite the devastating news, Ray J shared an optimistic update. “Sorry if everybody was looking forward to it that was fans of the show. … Hopefully, by next season, we’ll have the music out.”

Earlier this month, Ray J announced that franchise executive producer, Mona Scott-Young, would also serve as an EP on the album.

Check out his statement below: