Filling Daddy's Shoes: Angela Simmons' Brother Steps In As A Father Figure For Her Son After Her Ex's Murder

Angela Simmons ' family is stepping up to the plate in support of her son, Sutton Jr. , following the murder of his father and her ex-fiancé, Sutton Tennyson .

As previously reported, Tennyson was fatally shot in his home driveway earlier this month. Since the incident occurred, his alleged killer has been arrested and Simmons has been putting on a brave face for their child, with the help of her supportive family.

Recently, her brother, JoJo Simmons, posted a photo of him walking hand-in-hand with his nephew. In the caption, he explained that he had just taken the little one to get his hair cut and he intends on making it a bi-weekly routine.

Angela reposted the photo with the caption, "It's going to take a village. Thank you uncle @jojo_simmons for coming today to get SJs his haircut. And to @staycaked thank you for everything."

Take a look at the original post, below: