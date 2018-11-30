Filling Daddy's Shoes: Angela Simmons' Brother Steps In As A Father Figure For Her Son After Her Ex's Murder

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Angela Simmons' family is stepping up to the plate in support of her son, Sutton Jr., following the murder of his father and her ex-fiancé, Sutton Tennyson.
As previously reported, Tennyson was fatally shot in his home driveway earlier this month. Since the incident occurred, his alleged killer has been arrested and Simmons has been putting on a brave face for their child, with the help of her supportive family.
Recently, her brother, JoJo Simmons, posted a photo of him walking hand-in-hand with his nephew. In the caption, he explained that he had just taken the little one to get his hair cut and he intends on making it a bi-weekly routine.
Angela reposted the photo with the caption, "It's going to take a village. Thank you uncle @jojo_simmons for coming today to get SJs his haircut. And to @staycaked thank you for everything."
Take a look at the original post, below:
Following Sutton Sr.'s death, JoJo took to Instagram to make a vow to always be there for his son. It's heartwarming to see that he is maintaining his promise.
(Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Global Spin Awards)
