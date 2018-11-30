Guess Who: Tyra Banks Admits To Dating 'Famous Recording Artist' Who Slid In Her DMs

Tyra Banks is known for being somewhat of an open book when sharing her life experiences, and, most recently, she put that into practice when she revealed that she once dated a well-known musician who shot his shot at her in her DMs.

During a recent appearance on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live!, the Life Size 2 star expressed her affinity for the good ol' social media direct messages. She even went a bit further to share that one of her past romantic relationships was birthed from the platform.

"I love DMs," she excitedly admitted. "I dated a very famous recording artist because he hit me up in the DMs."

The supermodel-turned-actress then giddily shared how she and the mystery man would navigate going on dates.

"I would go into the restaurant first, then he would go in after or we would go into restaurants that nobody knows, and, to this day, you guys don't know that I dated this guy," she added. "And he was a DM slider."

So, who could he be? When asked to subtly reveal his identity, Banks said she "pleads the fifth."

Take a look at the clip, below: