First Photo! A1 And Lyrica Welcome Their Baby Boy And Gave Him An Epic Name

Lyrica Anderson and A1 Bentley just welcomed their baby boy into the world.

The couple named their new son Ocean Zion Bentley and he was born yesterday (November 30). On Instagram, Lyrica posted a picture of her newborn swaddled in blankets but covered his face with a heart eyes emoji.

“He’s Here,” Anderson wrote in the caption. “Follow My Son @OceanZionBentley OCEAN ZION BENTLEY!!! You changed Mommy’s Life! I can’t stop SMILING!!”