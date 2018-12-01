First Photo! A1 And Lyrica Welcome Their Baby Boy And Gave Him An Epic Name

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 14: Floyd "A1" Bentley and Lyrica Anderson attend the Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collaboration Launch Event at Boulevard3 on November 14, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Their family just got a little bigger.

Published 1 week ago

Lyrica Anderson and A1 Bentley just welcomed their baby boy into the world.

The couple named their new son Ocean Zion Bentley and he was born yesterday (November 30). On Instagram, Lyrica posted a picture of her newborn swaddled in blankets but covered his face with a heart eyes emoji.

“He’s Here,” Anderson wrote in the caption. “Follow My Son @OceanZionBentley OCEAN ZION BENTLEY!!! You changed Mommy’s Life! I can’t stop SMILING!!”

Zion already has his own Instagram account and now over 78,000 followers.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Written by Paul Meara

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

