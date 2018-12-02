Reginae Carter’s Boyfriend YFN Lucci Was Reportedly Trampled By Her Fans For Making This Big Mistake On Her Birthday

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 04: Rapper YFN Lucci and Reginae Carter attend T.I.'s "Dime Trap" Private Album Release Party at The Trap Museum on October 4, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Would you stand for this from your man?

Fans can be so touchy. If their favorite celeb is booed up, they expect the significant other to shower them with birthday love. When YFN Lucci appeared to not do this for Reginae Carter, he was slammed in his own comments section.

Reginae's 20th birthday was on November 29. Her boyfriend YFN Lucci posted on Instagram, reportedly around 10 p.m., "Enjoy your weekend baby I love you." See below:

Enjoy your weekend baby I love you happy bday 😘😍😍

A post shared by I_AM_LUCCI (@yfnlucci) on

According to Atlanta Black Star, Lucci was blasted in the comments section. One comment allegedly read, “Wow its 10:00 she got 2hrs until her bday over.” Another reportedly wrote, “It took you all f*cking day u should have been 1st.”  Another complained, “This is a sh*tty as birthday post."

This sounds pretty ridiculous, considering commentators don't know what he did for Reginae outside of Instagram.  It doesn't matter what you do on social media, but what you do off of social media. 

Written by Renee Samuel

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

