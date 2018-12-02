Reginae Carter’s Boyfriend YFN Lucci Was Reportedly Trampled By Her Fans For Making This Big Mistake On Her Birthday

Fans can be so touchy. If their favorite celeb is booed up, they expect the significant other to shower them with birthday love. When YFN Lucci appeared to not do this for Reginae Carter , he was slammed in his own comments section.

According to Atlanta Black Star, Lucci was blasted in the comments section. One comment allegedly read, “Wow its 10:00 she got 2hrs until her bday over.” Another reportedly wrote, “It took you all f*cking day u should have been 1st.” Another complained, “This is a sh*tty as birthday post."



This sounds pretty ridiculous, considering commentators don't know what he did for Reginae outside of Instagram. It doesn't matter what you do on social media, but what you do off of social media.