NeNe Leakes' Husband, Gregg, Reacts To Her Slamming His Attitude During Cancer Treatments

Gregg Leakes has recently embarked on a journey that seemed to gravely affected his marriage to his wife, NeNe Leakes, as he was diagnosed with cancer. After the Real Housewives of Atlanta starlet was criticized for slamming her terminally ill husband on social media, claiming she would handle battling the disease differently, Gregg took to social media, himself, to respond to the backlash against his wife.

Just last week, NeNe was dubbed a selfish wife by many after she criticized Gregg for being "mean, grouchy" and "evil" as a result of his treatment. Her words came in response to him posting a screenshot of some encouraging messages he received from friends.

After some days had passed since her hurtful words were posted, Gregg took to Instagram to express his gratitude for her in a lengthy post. "I never even taught about someday we might be in this position but here we are in the struggle of life Damn!" he wrote below a photo of the reality star. "This woman right here has put a mountain on her back and carried it with grace. She's given so much of herself. You Nene, steps up to the plate, bats and knock it out the park every time... I'm kicking cancers ass." Read his full post, below:

Good for them for continuing to fight to keep their marriage intact.

