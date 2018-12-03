NeNe Leakes Questions The Loyalty Of Her 'RHOA' Cast Mates After A Public Spat With Porsha

Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes has been in the middle of several social media spats over the last few days. After feuding with her terminally ill husband Gregg Leakes, the "Very Rich" reality starlet engaged in a war of words with her on-again off-again frenemy, Porsha Williams, and now she's back with more smoke.

NeNe revived the drama after she took to Instagram with a post opening up about loyalty and the lack thereof she's received lately. "Loyalty is hard to find! Why is that? Thank you to the people that ride wit me til the tires fall off," she wrote as the caption for an IG post that read, "Loyality is royalty." Addressing her Real Housewives of Atlanta cast mates, Leakes added, "Many of these girls are in alliances they think you know about they wanna be looked at as the good person (when they are not) keep the people close to you who are down with you! Keep the people who think YOU think they are down for you even closer #datpart #stopgivingpeoplepassesforbadbehavior," she added.

The drama commenced after this week's episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta. A digital dragging session soon commenced between Leakes and her on-again off-again frenemy.

Written by BET Staff