Blac Chyna's Mom, Tokyo Toni, Has A New 9-To-5 Job That Has The Internet Talking

Blac Chyna's mother, Tokyo Toni, has become the topic of headlines for a slew of reasons over the years, with most of them being negative in nature. However, most recently she posted a video that actually genuinely showed her in a much more positive light. Unfortunately, despite her latest achievement being a good look for her, many have resorted to attacking her famous daughter for her apparently adverse involvement in her mother's newest venture.

Tokyo Toni recently took to social media to share with her followers that she is now employed as a contractor for a delivery company. Positively excited about her new gig, she gushed, "This is Tokyo Toni, and I'm on my grind. I'm a contractor for a delivery company and I love it. I love it. I love it." Watch her in action, below:

According to Celebrity Insider, while many are excited to see Chyna's usually conflict-focused mother occupying her time productively, others are disappointed with her daughter, taking to her social media accounts to slam her for failing to properly support her mother. "She looks clean, healthy, sober and making her own money keep that good vibe tony [sic] and stay away of negative the rest will come by its own," one commenter wrote. Another shared opposite sentiments, writing, "@blacchyna help your mom out... you got [her] out here doing manual labor when you selling cancer to your own ppl getting rich." Yet another critic pointed out Toni's failure to support her daughter throughout the years, specifically making note of her recent shortcomings and questionable choices as a mother. "It is crazy how people expect a person to endure toxic behavior just because they're family... I think not!" the commenter wrote. "This lady has wished death on her grandkids, told her daughter she should be aborted and gotten on social media several times and spoke badly about the same daughter that purchase her a house & car. Blac Chyna need sto stay away from this ungrateful, loud mouth and protect her energy!" Nevertheless, good for Tokyo Toni for making an honest living.

Written by Moriba Cummings