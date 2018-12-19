Rickey Smiley Has Been Hospitalized

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Comedian and radio personality Rickey Smiley was recently hospitalized.
He took to social media to share the news with his fans while resting in a hospital bed.
Smiley, 50, revealed that he was admitted to the hospital on Monday. After failing to detail his condition, he shared that December has been a "rough month" for him and went on to express his gratitude to his followers for wishing him well.
As he spoke, he sporadically used some type of mechanism that seemed to assist in his breathing.
"I've been in the hospital since Monday, and December has been a rough, rough, rough month," he captioned the video. "Thank you for your well wishes. #JesusIsMyDoctor."
Take a look at the clip, below:
We send our thoughts and prayers to Smiley and wish him a speedy recovery.
(Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)
