Rickey Smiley Has Been Hospitalized

Comedian and author Rickey Smiley attends The House Of Hope Atlanta to promote his book tour 'Stand by Your Truth' on October 8, 2017 in Decatur, Georgia.

Rickey Smiley Has Been Hospitalized

The comedian seemed to be using a mechanism to help in his breathing.

Published 1 week ago

Comedian and radio personality Rickey Smiley was recently hospitalized.

He took to social media to share the news with his fans while resting in a hospital bed.

Smiley, 50, revealed that he was admitted to the hospital on Monday. After failing to detail his condition, he shared that December has been a "rough month" for him and went on to express his gratitude to his followers for wishing him well.

As he spoke, he sporadically used some type of mechanism that seemed to assist in his breathing.

"I've been in the hospital since Monday, and December has been a rough, rough, rough month," he captioned the video. "Thank you for your well wishes. #JesusIsMyDoctor."

Take a look at the clip, below:

We send our thoughts and prayers to Smiley and wish him a speedy recovery.

Written by Moriba Cummings

(Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs