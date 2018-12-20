Toya Wright's Engagement To Her Longtime Bae May Not Be What You Think

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 27: Toya Wright and Robert 'Red' Rushing attend the Annual all Black affair at Compound on October 27, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

It was reported that the two got engaged while on a recent baecation.

Not so fast!

Well wishes and congratulatory messages for reality star and author Toya Wright in light of her secret wedding may need to come to a standstill.

Days after reports of Toya Wright tying the knot with her longtime bae Robert "Red" Rushing, new claims shutting down rumors of their nuptials have surfaced.

According to Celebrity Insider, Toya's revelation that she and Red tied the knot during a lowkey baecation to Greece turned out to be a joke. Sources close to the couple told Celebrity Insider that marriage "it's not entirely out of the question."

While the couple has yet to confirm their martial status, the duo is currently enjoying a beautiful baecation in the Dominican Republc.

