Can’t Let Go? Adrienne Bailon Is Still Throwing Shade At Rob Kardashian 9 Years After They Split

Although Adrienne Bailon only dated Rob Kardashian from 2007 to 2009, the 35-year-old singer has to acknowledge that the two-year relationship still has an impact on her life.

Recently opening up to Us Weekly in an exclusive interview, 'The Real' co-host shared how her relationship with a Kardashian affected her career.

“I do think it’s funny,” Adrienne shared when asked if questions about her relationship with Rob annoys her. “Only because it really is the shortest relationship I’ve ever had.”

Thanks to her relationship being captured on the reality show, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," Adrienne understands it's a permanent part of her life. “It’s reality TV, and I used to get so annoyed by that, but I don’t now,” she shared before adding, “Now, I’m just like, ‘It is what it is.’”

In fact, she still watches the show, “I think I’ve watched [this season] more so than I ever did,” she said. “My executive assistant loves the show, and if we’re in the house, she’s like, ‘Can I put it on?’ And I’m like, ‘Sure, girl, go.’”

According to Adrienne, dating a Kardashian was no easy feat. She often felt her success as a singer in the girl group 3LW and The Cheetah Girls was overshadowed.

“I was like, ‘Guys, but I’ve accomplished other things,’” she said. “And I think that even got misinterpreted as me saying at some point I wish I had never done the show. I don’t think it was that at all … I just was annoyed that people tried to say that that was the only thing I had accomplished. … So that was a sucky spot in my career.”