‘Married To Medicine’ Star Ms. Quad Is At War With Mariah Huq After She’s Accused Of Sleeping With Mariah's Brother-In-Law

Mariah Huq and Ms. Quad were longtime friends, but things have soured between them and now, it’s getting even more ugly for the Married To Medicine co-stars.

The pair got into a nasty verbal altercation during part one of their show’s reunion after Dr. Heavenly called Mariah a liar for not being able to produce “receipts” regarding her husband’s cheating. That caused Quad to agree and confront Mariah for leaking a rumor that she slept with Mariah’s brother-in-law. See what happened below.

AllAboutTheTea was the first to publish the report and who Quad believes is “sponsored” by Mariah. The whole thing spilled over two Twitter where fans highlighted discrepancies in Mariah’s affair story.

Did you say stay lying!!! 🤣🤣🤣 She sure in the hell does #lyingbootsdown #smh #Married2Med — Quad Webb-Lunceford (@AbsolutelyQuad) December 22, 2018

Quad then firmly denied any allegations of an affair via Instagram.

She also agreed with a fan in her comments that Mariah’s story makes no sense. “All of a sudden you slept with the brother in law,” the fan wrote. “But she continued to be your best friend. That makes no sense to me. It smells like a pure lie.” “And was the matron of honor in my wedding with her mom and same sister there as witnesses,” Quad replied. “#SMDH She would say anything about me in an effort to make people think low of me and not like me. Just sad.” Wow. Whose story do you believe? Let us know in the comment section below.



Written by BET Staff