Wayne Brady Blasts Chris Rock For Co-Signing Famous White Comedians Using The N-Word

On Dec. 22, the world stopped laughing when a video clip from 2011 resurfaced of Chris Rock and fellow comedians Louis C.K., Jerry Seinfeld and Ricky Gervais discussing comedy on the HBO film Talking Funny. The clip posted on Twitter began with Rock referring to C.K. as “the Blackest white guy I f*cking know. And all the negative things you think about black people, this f*cker…” C.K. replies, “You’re saying I’m a n****r?” Mic drop! Did he really just say that? He did.

Chris Rock what are you doing? No! No! NO!pic.twitter.com/c87FyqSxIL — Chaos and Disorder (@onlychyld) December 22, 2018

The clip continues with Rock replying, “Yes, you are the n*****est f***ing white man, I have ever…” as C.K. and Gervais laughed hysterically. “I don’t think he can do that,” Seinfeld interjects seemingly uncomfortable with the conversation. “I don’t think he has those qualities.” Later, Gervais uses the n-word himself. With the swiftness of their keys, Twitter exploded with tweets of disappointment that Chris Rock co-signed the use of the N-word. Over the weekend, TMZ caught up with comedian Wayne Brady to ask him his thoughts on the controversial conversation. Simply put, "It was inappropriate."

He went on to say, "Louis C.K. shouldn't have been saying it. Chris Rock shouldn't have signed off on it. Ricky Gervais sure as hell shouldn't have said it and I'm a Ricky Gervais fan." "I just think it's completely inappropriate that Louis C.K. felt so comfortable," he added. "People feel too comfortable saying that and just don't. I don't care if your best friend is the Blackest dude in the world, don't." As for Seinfeld's response? He’s not too sure he’s deserving of praise. "Seinfeld stayed out of it, but that doesn't make him a hero or a saint," he revealed. "It just made him tactically smart." Although Brady doesn’t agree the old tape should have been brought back up, the 46-year-old comedian admits this was a teachable moment. "That word has so much history connected to it," he shared. "Just ere on the side of class, don't say it." We couldn’t agree more!

Written by BET Staff