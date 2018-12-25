Report: Terrence Howard Just Proposed To His Ex-Wife After Years Of Drama

Is the second time's a charm? Terrence Howard reportedly hopes so. Recently celebrity jewelry maker, Ben Baller posted a video highlighting his newest diamond masterpiece—a second engagement ring for Terrence and Mira Pak. "2nd times a charm to rekindle that fire mayne," Ben captioned the video adding, "Congrats @theterrencehoward and Mira on their engagement! My brother Terrence commissioned me to make this beautiful 7 carat VVS diamond 'BEN BALLER Setting' Rose Gold engagement ring. Only the best for you guys." See the ring for yourself!

In case you missed it, this wouldn't be the first time the two would be tying the knot. Back in 2015, after reportedly living apart since August 2014, Mira filed for divorce just months before giving birth to their first child, Qirin Love in May 2015. A report surfaced in September, that the Empire actor and the mother of his child were rekindling their relationship with a source telling Us Weekly that the two were still in a relationship. “They’re tighter than ever. They’re happy,” the source told the media outlet. “They are living in Chicago. The show [Empire] is going well, and they have two beautiful little boys.”

(Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)















Well, seems like the reports were true. While Terence's Instagram page is private, and we don’t have any proposal videos available, if we go off of Ben Baller’s post and the look of the engagement ring, we’d say they are very much in love, again. Cheers to their second time around!

Written by BET Staff