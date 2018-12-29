Erica Mena Has 'Something Super Special To Share’ With Fans Following Engagement To Safaree

Fans were left in shock after learning that Love & Hip Hop’s next couple to walk down the aisle of wedded bliss will be reality stars Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena. ICYMI: The couple became officially engaged, on Christmas Eve (Dec. 24) at Erica’s home in Atlanta with a romantic proposal that included an elaborate fireworks in the backyard and a $175,000 custom designed 14-carat platinum ring.

Although the engagement went viral with plenty of excitement from fans, others were convinced it was just a way for the couple to upstage fellow L&HH stars Joe Budden and Erica’s ex-girlfriend Cyn Santana, who just got engaged a week ago (Dec. 19). Of course, Erica destroyed those allegations revealing she’s no longer a part of the Love & Hip Hop franchise. So what’s next for the newly engaged couple? We were almost ready to faint when Erica posted on Twitter expressing she had “something super special to share,” with fans.

My Husband to be and I have something super special to share with you all very soon. I’m certain you all will absolutely love this. 🥰 — Erica Mena (@iamErica_Mena) December 29, 2018

A baby already? No, not yet. According to TMZ, a rep for Safaree reported that the couple has been offered numerous opportunities to broadcast their nuptials, including a $350,000 offer to live stream their big day!

Although sources say Safaree and Erica have yet to accept the offer, the couple seems to be quite excited.

Super grateful but overwhelmed with all these offers. — Erica Mena (@iamErica_Mena) December 29, 2018 I have something coming for my fans soon that y’all gonna reallllyyyy be excited for.... can’t wait to announce it! Y’all gonna really love it 💥💥💥💥 — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) December 28, 2018

Written by Tweety Elitou