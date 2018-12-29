Trey Songz Was Allegedly Doing ‘Sick And Twisted’ Things To An Adult Film Actress While Dating Girlfriend Lori Harvey

Just as things seemed to be heating up between Trey Songz and 21-year-old, Lori Harvey there is already alleged news that Trey has been two-timing. According to The Shade Room, during the time the 34-year-old singer started dating Lori, he was also talking an adult film actress named, Brittney and just in case you wondered about her credibility, she's coming with all the receipts!

Going off the texts, Brittney's relationship with Trey reportedly started after the "Mr. Steal Your Girl" singer slid up in her DMs on apparently every social media page she has. With flights to Los Angeles, multiple messages, and what seems to be a Snapchat filter message, Brittney seems to have plenty of tea. SMH. She even went as far as to post on the 'gram about his alleged interest in, "sick and twisted' sex acts.

Reading the messages between the two, Brittney seemingly ghosted Trey after finding out that he was dating Lori, thanks to rapper Future's Instagram video saying, “you ducked too late,” when photos surfaced of Trey and Lori shopping in Beverly Hills. Recently, unbothered Trey posted a photo on Instagram with a mystery woman's foot with many believing it's Lori.

He also took to Twitter with these posts:

Lol niggas mad bitches mad 🤣🤣🤣🤣y’all weak as 7 days — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) December 29, 2018 Y’all goofy, stop texting me please. 🙏🏾 — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) December 29, 2018

Response to the allegations? Possibly. “I think I was nothing to him. I was played like a fool. But I thought we were dating,” Brittney shared with TSR.

Written by BET Staff