Zonnique Celebrated The Holidays In The Bahamas With Her Rapper Bae Bandhunta Izzy

Love has them glowin'!

Published 1 week ago

Zonnique Pullins is not bothered by anyone in the least.

Tiny Harris’ daughter’s been spending time in the Bahamas with her rapper boyfriend, Bandhunta Izzy and is documenting her vacation on Instagram.

“It’s my favorites special day! the person I absolutely love to be around! now we get to be the same age for a couple months,” Zonnique captioned under pics and video of her and her 21-year-old bae. “Happy Gday Babe! I love youuuuu @bandhunta_izzy.”

Fans have been in demand of more pics of the couple. In October, the two came together for a picture during Izzy’s meet and greet. Even that wasn’t the first time the 22-year-old reality star was spotted with the “In Love Wit Da Trap,” rapper. Back in September, Zonnique was seen partying it up with her boyfriend.

Zonnique’s living her best life and we’re all for it. Congrats, sis!

Written by BET Staff

Photo: Amanda Edwards/WireImage

