Zonnique Celebrated The Holidays In The Bahamas With Her Rapper Bae Bandhunta Izzy

Zonnique Pullins is not bothered by anyone in the least.

Tiny Harris’ daughter’s been spending time in the Bahamas with her rapper boyfriend, Bandhunta Izzy and is documenting her vacation on Instagram.

“It’s my favorites special day! the person I absolutely love to be around! now we get to be the same age for a couple months,” Zonnique captioned under pics and video of her and her 21-year-old bae. “Happy Gday Babe! I love youuuuu @bandhunta_izzy.”