Report: This Former 'Love & Hip Hop' Star Is 'Talking Marriage' With Music Exec L.A. Reid's Son

Antonio Reid Jr, Ashley Reid, L.A. Reid, Dina Marto and Aaron Reid attend a Book signing for L.A. Reid's new Book "Sing to Me" at Morehouse College - Ray Charles Performing Arts Center on February 25, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

The two have reportedly been dating for a few months.

Published 6 days ago

Famed music executive L.A. Reid may be welcoming a new daughter-in-law into the family, as it is now being reported that one of his sons, Antonio Reid, Jr., is currently dating an ex-Love & Hip Hop star, and they're apparently on track to be married.

According to theJasmineBRAND.com, Antonio may be walking down the aisle, in the near future, with former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Althea Heart, who is known for being romantically linked to Benzino, whom she shares a child with.

"Things are pretty serious — they're talking about getting married," a source told the site.

The two have reportedly been dating for "around six months," and Antonio has allegedly even already met Althea's son, Zino Antonio Scott, Jr.

As fans of the VH1 reality series may know, prior to dating Antonio, Althea was engaged to Benzino, with the dissolving of their relationship being documented on Marriage Bootcamp and The Next 15.

While neither Antonio nor Althea have commented on their rumored romance, the site further reports that they spent New Year's Eve together.

Written by Moriba Cummings

