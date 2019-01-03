Welp! Lifetime Has Words For R. Kelly After He Threatened To Sue Over Airing Of Documentary Exposé

DETROIT, MI - FEBRUARY 21: R. Kelly performs at Little Caesars Arena on February 21, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

This didn’t go as his lawyers hoped.

Published 4 days ago

Since its inception, there's been a slew of controversy surrounding Lifetime's Surviving R. Kelly docu-series.

From rumors about the singer's alleged relationship with Aaliyah to the series' screening being evacuated due to a threat, it's clear tthat the drama won't be ending anytime soon.

The latest development comes from the network directly.

Lifetime was forced to release a statement after word of R. Kelly allegedly preparing to sue the network for airing the series went viral.

A source close to the network told TheJasmineBrand, "Lifetime has always been a brand that champions women’s stories. The documentary will air as scheduled, starting tonight at 9pm ET/PT."

According to TMZ, Kelly's legal reps reportedly threatened to issue a federal lawsuit against the network if they did not pull the series on the day of its premiere.

Per TMZ, the crooner is in possession of "2 audio recordings — 5 minutes in duration — that show Lifetime knew ‘some of the girls are lying, but that the budget was too high to turn back now,’

Surviving R. Kelly is set to explore  numerous allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct by the singer and shed light on the women who made claims against the singer over the span of his lengthy musical career. 

Written by Jasmine Washington

