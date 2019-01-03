This #TBT Of A Baby-Faced Reginae Carter With Solange Knowles Will Completely Melt Your Heart

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
Reginae Carter has been known to pose alongside some of the biggest names in entertainment, but that's nothing new for the 20-year-old.
An adorable throwback of a pint-sized Reginae proves just how long she's been rubbing elbows with celebrities.
Popular Instagram blog, BallerAlert posted an adorable throwback collage of a baby-faced Reginae smiling and posing alongside Solange Knowles.
The T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle star adorably rocked two pony tails, a denim skirt and knee-high boots while Solo sported long, straight hair with bangs.
Check out the precious photo opp below:
(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN CELEBS
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
COMMENTS