This #TBT Of A Baby-Faced Reginae Carter With Solange Knowles Will Completely Melt Your Heart

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 29: Reginae Carter attends Trap Music Museum VIP Preview at Trap Music Museum on September 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

It's literally that precious.

Published 4 days ago

Reginae Carter has been known to pose alongside some of the biggest names in entertainment, but that's nothing new for the 20-year-old.

An adorable throwback of a pint-sized Reginae proves just how long she's been rubbing elbows with celebrities.

Popular Instagram blog, BallerAlert posted an adorable throwback collage of a baby-faced Reginae smiling and posing alongside Solange Knowles

The T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle star adorably rocked two pony tails, a denim skirt and knee-high boots while Solo sported long, straight hair with bangs.

Check out the precious photo opp below:

Written by Jasmine Washington

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

